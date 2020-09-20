UrduPoint.com
Chohan Criticizes Proposed APC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan has criticized the proposed All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties as an attempt to protect their corruption and find more chances to plunder public money.

Talking to media on Saturday, Chohan said that proposed APC would lead to nothing and prove utter failure.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was a convicted criminal and an absconder from courts who would have to face serious consequences if he tried to interfere in national politics by making a virtual address to the APC.

Chohan dubbed the APC as 'All Parties for Corruption' and said these parties opposed the necessary legislation needed to tackle Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related issues only because they had failed in obtaining NRO.

