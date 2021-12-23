(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Prisons, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Thursday visited Liaquat Bagh martyrdom site of Benazir Bhutto (BB) and directed the authorities to complete the repair work of the damaged monument as soon as possible.

The minister inspected the monument which damaged after a truck collided with it.

He reprimanded the officers for delay in the repair work and issued orders for immediate repair and rehabilitation of the monument.

He said, "We respect Benazir Bhutto Shaheed as she was former Prime Minister of Pakistan. She was a representative of all the Pakistanis and not only of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). As Punjabis, we have a responsibility to show solidarity with our Sindhi brothers."The workers of PPP, present on the occasion, thanked the provincial minister for taking action on the matter.