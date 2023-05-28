UrduPoint.com

Chohan Elected As Member Of CPNE Executive Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Chohan elected as member of CPNE Executive Committee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :President of Bahawalpur Press Club Muhammad Akmal Chohan has been elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) for the fourth time.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, CPNE had elected Muhammad Akmal Chohan as a member of its Executive Committee for the fourth time. He is the Editor of a local daily in Bahawalpur and also serves as President of the Bahawalpur Press Club (registered).

Chohan has struggled for a long time for the protection of the rights of the journalists' community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Sunday

More Stories From Pakistan

