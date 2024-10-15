Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads

Acting President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating infrastructure and damaged roads in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Acting President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating infrastructure and damaged roads in Hyderabad.

According to the press release, Ahmed Idrees emphasized upon the local Government of Hyderabad to provide basic facilities to the public and business community.

Ahmed Idrees Chohan further noted that although over two months have been passed since the monsoon season ended, the main roads in several key areas of the city remained in a dilapidated condition like Autobahn Road, Badin Stop, Sabzi Mandi Road, New Sabzi Mandi Flyover, Pakka Qila Road, and most units of Latifabad are riddled with potholes.

This worsening situation has led to an increase in accidents and severe traffic jams, particularly during peak hours, disrupting the daily lives of residents.

He deplored inefficiency of the local government, calling it a reflection of their failure.

He emphasized that no serious steps have been taken toward the repair and rehabilitation of the city's infrastructure, resulting in growing difficulties for the citizens.

The deteriorated state of the roads has not only paralyzed the traffic system but has also negatively impacted public health. Many traders and residents have been suffering from neck and back pain due to poor road conditions and are being forced to seek medical help.

Ahmed Idrees Chohan demanded that the local government immediately begin road repairs and prioritize resolving these issues to prevent further hardships for the public.

He warned that if immediate actions are not taken, the difficulties faced by the city's residents will only intensify, and the risks to public health and safety will become more serious.

He also appealed to the government to address the basic needs of the public on an urgent basis to improve conditions in the city and ensure the safety of its residents.

