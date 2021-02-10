Chohan for maintaining balance in discipline, inmates' right in Jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday directed the jail administration to maintain a balance between discipline and inmates' rights in every jail.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of prisons department to discuss the situation of canteens, inmates and jail staff here at Minister's block. DIG Lahore Region Naveed Rauf and Superintendents of all Jails of Lahore Region were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister sought details of government lands under the Jail department in Punjab.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the land would be used for cultivation of wheat, rice and vegetables which would be utilized in jails.

He said that measures were being considered to curb overcharging in canteens and transparency in the bidding process.

He said that a proposal to increase the number of Public Call Offices and weekly calls limit for the inmatesin the jails was also under consideration.

He said that failure to provide basic human rights to prisoners would not be tolerated.