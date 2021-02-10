UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chohan For Maintaining Balance In Discipline, Inmates' Right In Jails

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Chohan for maintaining balance in discipline, inmates' right in Jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday directed the jail administration to maintain a balance between discipline and inmates' rights in every jail.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of prisons department to discuss the situation of canteens, inmates and jail staff here at Minister's block. DIG Lahore Region Naveed Rauf and Superintendents of all Jails of Lahore Region were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister sought details of government lands under the Jail department in Punjab.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the land would be used for cultivation of wheat, rice and vegetables which would be utilized in jails.

He said that measures were being considered to curb overcharging in canteens and transparency in the bidding process.

He said that a proposal to increase the number of Public Call Offices and weekly calls limit for the inmatesin the jails was also under consideration.

He said that failure to provide basic human rights to prisoners would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Jail All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

46 seconds ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

31 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.