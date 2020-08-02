Chohan for maintaining cleanliness, timely removing entails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan Sunday said the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)'s operation for maintaining cleanliness and removing sacrificial animals entails timely from the garrison city was under way.

He, in a statement, said it had achieved the target of first and second day of Eid-ul-Azha successfully.

The minister informed that so far 5,000 tonnes of waste had been collected from various areas of the district adding local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and elected public representatives were supervising the operation to make sure that all the waste had been removed.

He lauded the cooperation of citizens and urged them to dispose of the waste at the designated places from where the vehicles and sanitary workers could easily collect it.