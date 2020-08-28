UrduPoint.com
Chohan Hails Pak Army's Rescue Operation In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:19 PM

Chohan hails Pak Army's rescue operation in Karachi

Information Minister Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has paid tribute to Pak Army for its relentless service in rescue operations and cleaning of drains caused by heavy rains in Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has paid tribute to Pak Army for its relentless service in rescue operations and cleaning of drains caused by heavy rains in Karachi.

He said whenever nation face any calamity, Pakistan Army has always rendered its services, said a statement.

He said Pakistan Army had saved the country from internal and external threats by eradicating scourge of terrorism, adding that Pak Army has even comes to the fore to carry out nation duties like census in the best possible way.

On the other hand, he said, in the name of democracy and politics, corrupt mafia has been making heaps of money, through money laundering, nepotism and fake accounts.

More Stories From Pakistan

