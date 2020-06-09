UrduPoint.com
Chohan Hails PM For His Impartial Action Against All Those Involved In Sugar Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:16 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the opposition was fearful after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered of action against those involved in sugar crisis as per report of Sugar Scandal Commission.

Expressing views about opposition's proposed All Parties Conference, he said the so-called united opposition was as adept in dodging accountability as it was expert in corrupt practices, said a press release issued by DGPR on Monday.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said no matter how hard this "All Pakistan Looters Association" try, it could not escape accountability.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's spirit of neutral justice and accountability, he said for the first time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed an inquiry commission for sugar scandal, released its report, then conducted a forensic audit of the report and ordered the concerned departments to take formal action against the accused.

The minister said the nation paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his impartial action against all those involved in the sugar scandal.

