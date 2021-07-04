(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Secretariat on Sunday, briefed him about performance of his department and discussed with him political issues in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that reforms were being introduced in the prisons system, as prisoners also have basic human rights.

For the first time in the province's history, a chief minister had visited more than 10 jails to review and inspect the problems of prisoners. The children of women prisoners would be taken care of, he said adding that multi-storey barracks were being constructed in the seven jails and the Prisoner Management Information System had been launched in 21 jails of the province.

The CM said that all possible steps were being taken for betterment of the prisoners. He also ordered for improving the monitoring system in jails and said that the outdated jail manual would be changed as per the new demands to bring ease in the lives of inmates as prisoners were also human beings.

He said that the Punjab government had brought about far-reaching reforms in the prisons system, which was aimed at protecting the basic rights of prisoners. Amendments were being made to the 125-year-old prison rules, as no attention had ever been paid to prison reforms in the past, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition had nothing to do with the problems of people, and they were only expert in propaganda. But such elements could not mislead people of Pakistan anymore.

The prisons minister also warned the opposition that their hollow slogans could not shake the government. He said the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] was a gang of certified corrupt, incapable and incompetent people. He said that the alliance of PDM had been shattered now. They only wanted to come to power again to make money, he added.