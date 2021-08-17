Chohan meets CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson Punjab government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Tuesday met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the performance of his department.

The chief minister gave guidelines about highlighting performance of the provincial government.

Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken solid measures for thedevelopment of province and prosperity of its people in three years.

The Punjab province had been put on road to progress and development, he added.