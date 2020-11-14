UrduPoint.com
Chohan Pays Surprise Visit To Adiala Jail

Sat 14th November 2020

Chohan pays surprise visit to Adiala Jail

Punjab Prisons Minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Saturday said that inhuman treatment towards any prisoner in the jail would be deemed intolerable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Prisons Minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Saturday said that inhuman treatment towards any prisoner in the jail would be deemed intolerable.

During a surprise visit to Adiala Jail for inspection without prior notice and schedule, Chohan inspected the hospital, kitchen and central control room, training and courses being imparted in the library, teaching classes as well as industrial and vocational training center.

On the occasion, he met with children in the Jail and inquired about their food and education. He inspected the barracks of women prisoners and talked to them about facilities being provided.

