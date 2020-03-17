UrduPoint.com
Chohan Says He Is Sorry If His Emotions Were Presented In Wrong Way

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:06 PM

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were presented in wrong way

The minister says that he is sorry if his emotions were presented in a wrong way, adding that he has respect for disable persons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that he did not mean to hurt disables persons, saying that he was sorry even if his emotions were misunderstood.

Taking to Twitter, Fayyazul Chohan said that he had respect for disabled persons and if his emotions were presented by him in wrong way he was sorry for that.

He said he made hard statements only about the hoarders and those who put the things out from the markets to create shortage to make money.

“If my emotions were presented by my in a wrong way I am sorry,” said Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Earlier, addressing a joint-press conference with Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that “disable-persons were curse of God,”.

He lashed out at the hoarders for hoarding essential items for vested interests and money.

