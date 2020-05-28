UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chohan Shame PML-N For Claiming Credit To Go Nuclear

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:11 PM

Chohan shame PML-N for claiming credit to go nuclear

Information Minister Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for claiming false credit for making Pakistan a nuclear-have Muslim state through nuclear tests Chagi-I and Chagi-II of May 28, 1998

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Information Minister Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for claiming false credit for making Pakistan a nuclear-have Muslim state through nuclear tests Chagi-I and Chagi-II of May 28, 1998.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the credit for country's nuclear capability was due to former Prime Minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, General Ziaul Haq, Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, adding that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N cannot lay claim to giving Pakistan nuclear status.

The nuclear capability was a fruit of economic hardships faced by the nation during the 1980s to attain nuclear capability, adding that the Sharifs paid mere 200 to 500 tax during this time and how could these looters of national wealth could claim to have contributed to the making of the atomic bomb.

Chohan claimed that Nawaz Sharif was against nuclear tests and did his best to persuade civil and military establishment in the country on the financial benefits of not going nuclear, adding that the fact has been admitted by former foreign minister Gohar Ayub and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan in their books and interviews.

"The nation could attribute the nuclear capability to the PML-N, if the nuclear bomb had been developed in the Ittefaq Foundary of the Sharifs", he said, adding that the PML-N leadership lived in a fool's paradise to lay claims to the acquisition of the nuclear capability.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the PML-N leadership should be ashamedof its false claims of making Pakistan's defense impregnable through nuclear tests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear May Muslim Best

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

16 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

31 minutes ago

Pakistan established nuclear deterrence, restored ..

5 minutes ago

AJK holds 22nd Youm-e-Takbeer - anniversary of nuc ..

5 minutes ago

Chicken sellers fined for overcharging in Faisalab ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh Governor expresses grief over the death of S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.