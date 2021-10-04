UrduPoint.com

Chohan Terms IUB Best Example For Higher Education Institutions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Chohan terms IUB best example for Higher Education institutions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said the government has taken historic steps for the promotion of higher education in the last three years.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was the best example of this wherein within a short span of three years the number of students increased from 15,000 to 45,000 and the number of teachers increased from 550 to 1,800.

The number of faculties increased from 7 to 14 and the number of departments increased from 48 to 129. He said the government was focusing all its resources and attention on the development of universities and enhancing the quality of education and quality research.

For the first time, Pakistani universities have been significantly included in the world rankings. The IUB has been ranked among the 12 best universities in the country and 1000 in the world.

The provincial minister expressed these views during a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob during his visit to the IUB. Director General Public Relations Saman Rai, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Syndicate Member Sumaira Malik, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Registrar Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil, Treasurer Prof. Dr Abu Bakar, Director Information Nasir Hameed and other officers were present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that two new campuses of the IUB have been approved which were established at Ahmadpur East and Liaquatpur. It is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that higher education should be brought to the doorstep of the local youth and their access should be facilitated.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, on the occasion, informed about the ongoing teaching, research and development activities in the University. He said that new campuses, new teaching blocks and new hostels were being constructed at the IUB due to historic mega projects worth Rs 4 billion by the government.

He said that with the help of special transport service in the university, students of nearby towns would be provided with a transport facility which has reduced their hostel and other expenses. He said that IUB was the best example where 14,000 students were being provided scholarships of Rs 700 million and for the first time more than 6000 students have been given under the Prime Minister Ehsaas program.

Similarly, thanks to scholarships from the Punjab government and higher education, the IUB and a large number of young people from the area have received scholarships. He said the IUB has achieved a special place in intercropping technology with the help of China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sumaira Malik Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab China Visit Young Bahawalpur Nasir Liaquatpur Ahmadpur East IUB All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

13 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

27 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.