Chohan Terms Petroleum Prices Reduction 'a Gift From PM'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Chohan terms petroleum prices reduction 'a gift from PM'

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, while expressing his views on Monday regarding reduction in prices of petroleum products by the government, termed it a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, while expressing his views on Monday regarding reduction in prices of petroleum products by the government, termed it a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people.

He said that in the past, the effects of decreased global petroleum prices had never been transmitted to the masses to the such extent.

He said that providing relief to the people even in the most difficult economic conditions due to COVID-19 was the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a clear expression of his deep connection with the poor and needy.

He said that Prime Minister's sincere efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country were being appreciated globally, but opposition in its perpetual jealousy, instead of acknowledging such relief measures was treading the path of baseless and futile criticism.

The minister advised the opposition to take practical steps against COVID-19 instead of shallow verbal claims.

