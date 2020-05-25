UrduPoint.com
Chohan Urges Int'l Community To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Chohan urges int'l community to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday urged the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiri brethren in their just right to self-determination.

He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for raising the Kashmir dispute before the world leaders properly.

"Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir," he said adding lockdown imposed on August 5, 2019 was the basic violation of human rights.

The minister said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

He expressed the hope that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.

The Pakistani nation believed that occupied Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and it was the incomplete agenda of division of the sub-continent, he added.

