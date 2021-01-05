UrduPoint.com
Chohan Urges World To Take Notice Of HR Violations In Held Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Tuesday that severe atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces and ongoing lockdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not suppress the just freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

In his statement issued here on Kashmiris' Right to self-determination day, he urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in IIOJK to protect Kashmiris from the cruelties of Indian forces.

He said that Pakistan's stance on Kashmiris right to self-determination was completely clear and Pakistan's wish to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue should not be construed as a weakness.

He said that United Nations should ensure implementation of the resolution passed on January 5, 1949 adding that the UN Security Council should play it's role to pressurise India for giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

