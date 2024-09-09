Cholera-like Disease Outbreak In Mirpurkhas Village
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has taken immediate action in response to the reported increase in cholera-like disease cases in the village of Haji Sakhi shar located in UC Ghiror Sharif, Taluka Sindhri, on Monday.
According to the Deputy Commissioner, on his instructions, the Assistant Commissioner of Sindhri, Abdul Ghafar Lakhir and the District Health Officer, Dr. Jairamdas, promptly sent a medical team from the Health Department to the affected village.
The medical team set up an emergency camp in Sakhi shar village where they treated a total of 137 patients including 77 men and 60 women.
Additionally, 40 children under the age of 5 were treated for diarrhea and 70 children above 5 years of age also received treatment for the same condition.
The team also treated 6 skin patients and 35 suspected malaria patients, and immunized 32 children.
The medical team has collected water samples from the village which will now be sent to a laboratory in Karachi for testing.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Sindhri, Abdul Ghaffar Lakhir is taking necessary steps to ensure the immediate drainage of accumulated rainwater in the area.
The Deputy Commissioner has emphasized the importance of this prompt response to address the concerning health situation in the village and prevent the further spread of the cholera-like disease.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSCM chairman pledges support to business community5 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio campaign activities in Hyderabad11 seconds ago
-
500kg unhygienic meat discarded in Lahore17 seconds ago
-
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally3 minutes ago
-
KPJA completes series of capacity building training for paralegal staff10 minutes ago
-
Muqam holds meeting with NGOs working for welfare of Afghan refugee10 minutes ago
-
Five held for unsealing boilers20 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers, use of LPG cylinders in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
NA starts20 minutes ago
-
15 arrested in major bust of illegal arms holders20 minutes ago
-
Education key to public welfare : CM30 minutes ago
-
Two accused held for snatching vehicle at gunpoint30 minutes ago