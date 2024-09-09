Open Menu

Cholera-like Disease Outbreak In Mirpurkhas Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Cholera-like disease outbreak in Mirpurkhas Village

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has taken immediate action in response to the reported increase in cholera-like disease cases in the village of Haji Sakhi shar located in UC Ghiror Sharif, Taluka Sindhri, on Monday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, on his instructions, the Assistant Commissioner of Sindhri, Abdul Ghafar Lakhir and the District Health Officer, Dr. Jairamdas, promptly sent a medical team from the Health Department to the affected village.

The medical team set up an emergency camp in Sakhi shar village where they treated a total of 137 patients including 77 men and 60 women.

Additionally, 40 children under the age of 5 were treated for diarrhea and 70 children above 5 years of age also received treatment for the same condition.

The team also treated 6 skin patients and 35 suspected malaria patients, and immunized 32 children.

The medical team has collected water samples from the village which will now be sent to a laboratory in Karachi for testing.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Sindhri, Abdul Ghaffar Lakhir is taking necessary steps to ensure the immediate drainage of accumulated rainwater in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner has emphasized the importance of this prompt response to address the concerning health situation in the village and prevent the further spread of the cholera-like disease.

