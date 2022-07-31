Cholera outbreak claim lives of three women, 85 other under treatment in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as three women died while 85 other patients were under treatment due to cholera outbreak in Tehsil Kabal of Swat district.

In a report issued by In-charge Kabal RHC, the cholera epidemic broke out in village Kalagai that affected more than one hundred dwellers of the area.

He said that three women were killed while the treatment of 85 others were underway.

Health officials said that the number of cholera patients was increasing in RHC Kabal, where people are arriving from several nearby villages.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has called for vaccination drives after detection of cholera cases and started testing of samples in Swat and Peshawar.