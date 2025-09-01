Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Health experts have warned that Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to cholera outbreaks, particularly in the wake of natural disasters such as recent floods and during humanitarian crises.

Child Specialist Dr Matiullah, speaking to APP, said that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are maintaining close surveillance of waterborne diseases, including acute diarrhea and cholera, while delivering medical supplies to high-risk communities.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. It can kill within hours if left untreated. Experts note that the disease spreads rapidly in areas where water and sanitation systems have been damaged a common occurrence during floods, earthquakes, and conflicts.

“Pakistan, with its history of devastating floods and displacement crises, remains particularly exposed,” Dr Matiullah cautioned.

“After a disaster, when people are forced into overcrowded camps with limited access to clean water, the risk of cholera spreading multiplies,” a WHO official explained. “The disease does not just threaten lives; it also overwhelms already fragile health systems.”

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement emphasized that prevention is as crucial as treatment. Emergency response teams are distributing water purification tablets, oral rehydration solutions and essential medicines, while also conducting awareness campaigns to help communities protect themselves.