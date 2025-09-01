Open Menu

Cholera Outbreaks Remain A Grave Threat For Pakistan After Disasters & Conflicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Health experts have warned that Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to cholera outbreaks, particularly in the wake of natural disasters such as recent floods and during humanitarian crises.

Child Specialist Dr Matiullah, speaking to APP, said that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are maintaining close surveillance of waterborne diseases, including acute diarrhea and cholera, while delivering medical supplies to high-risk communities.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. It can kill within hours if left untreated. Experts note that the disease spreads rapidly in areas where water and sanitation systems have been damaged a common occurrence during floods, earthquakes, and conflicts.

“Pakistan, with its history of devastating floods and displacement crises, remains particularly exposed,” Dr Matiullah cautioned.

“After a disaster, when people are forced into overcrowded camps with limited access to clean water, the risk of cholera spreading multiplies,” a WHO official explained. “The disease does not just threaten lives; it also overwhelms already fragile health systems.”

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement emphasized that prevention is as crucial as treatment. Emergency response teams are distributing water purification tablets, oral rehydration solutions and essential medicines, while also conducting awareness campaigns to help communities protect themselves.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan