Cholesterol main cause of heart attack: Dr Ghulam Hussain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Physician Dr.Ghulam Hussain Baloch of Agha Khan Maternal and Child Care Centre, Hyderabad said that cholesterol was

the main cause of heart attack and its level increases in the human body due to stress.

Talking to APP here on Thrusday, stress is one of the main reasons of increasing cholesterol level in the human body, he said that high blood pressure, diabetic and cholesterol were the main causes of heart attacks in the past but nowadays there are so many risk factors leading to heart diseases.

Dr. Ghulam Hussain said stress is not an emotion but a process by which individual responds to environmental conditions and events perceived as threatening or challenging.

He said systolic, diastolic blood pressure, and heart rate were found to have increased due to stress and added that psychological stress had long been thought to be associated with the coronary artery disease (CAD) as a risk factor that developed arteriosclerosis and as a precipitating factor in the event of a heart attack, added.

He further informed that cholesterol is also present in some foods including eggs, butter and cream.

He said that complications of high blood pressure include heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, renal impairment, retinal hemorrhage and visual impairment.

He said high cholesterol was another major cause of the disease in both developed and the developing world, while a third of ischemic heart disease was attributable to high cholesterol.

Insufficient physical activity was the fourth leading risk factor for mortality, added.

He said a specific amount of cholesterol is essential for the human body but when it exceeds the required level, it creates plaque. This plaque is called atherosclerotic, which narrows the arteries, obstructs smooth blood flow, and causes clotting of blood, which can cause heart attack” he informed.

Dr.Baloch emphasized the need to keep one’s blood cholesterol level under control.

He said that the people’s lack of ability to bear the cost of treatment was also a major social and economic problem, which was not helping to the control of heart diseases at all.

Dr. Ghulam Hussain stressed on the importance of reliable and high-quality diagnostic and treatment facilities for those suffering from cardiac ailments.

He advised the people to achieve energy balance and a healthy weight, limit energy intake from total fats, and shift fat consumption from saturated to non-saturated fats.

He also advised to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, pulses, whole grains and nuts, to limit the intake of free sugars and salt, and to ensure that salt is iodized.

APP/mwq