Cholistan Desert Rally to be held from Feb 8 to 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that 'Cholistan Desert Rally' would be held from February 8 to 13 in Cholistan Desert

He was talking to media representatives at promo launch event of Cholistan Desert Rally, a flagship event of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), at a local hotel.

Cholistan Desert Rally, started in 2005 and was an annual event of TDCP in which more than 300,000 entries were expected this year, he added.

Talking about tourism in Punjab, he said that as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, work was being done to make Kotli Satiyan, Soon Sakesar Valley and South Punjab attractive for tourists so that in future incidents like the Murree tragedy could be avoided. He further said that measures like Tourism Highway and Camping Pods were also being introduced for tourists in Kotli Satiyan.

