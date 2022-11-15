Cholistan Development Authority governing body meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of the governing body of Cholistan Development Authority was held on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat in which decisions were taken including considering the scheme of allotting the government land of Cholistan to the local landless people.

Chairman Authority Provincial Minister Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting while Cholistan Development Authority members Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haque and Fauzia Abbas were also present while Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar participated through video link.

The meeting was briefed that more than 64,000 applications were received for allotment, out of which 18,000 people have been declared eligible after scrutiny. The commissioner Bahawalpur said that Punjab Information Technology board would conduct computerised balloting of 27,661 lots.

Basharat Raja said that illegal occupation of state lands should be discouraged, adding that the Punjab government wanted to provide land to all the landless families of Cholistan.

"The indigenous people have the highest right on this land," observed the chair.

He directed that the candidates of category B and C land should be allotted first. "Allotment work should be completed within a month by hiring additional staff ", the minister directed. The governing body approved the recruitment of vacant posts in Cholistan Development Authority.

It was also decided to give executive allowance to colonisation officers of Cholistan Development Authority.

The meeting approved the regularisation of 338 contract SNEs posted in Cholistan Development Authority, while it was also decided to give 25 per cent additional allowance to the employees of the authority under disparity reduction policy of the government.