Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies organises seed broadcast activity in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised seed broadcast activity in Cholistan desert during recent rains under Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the main objective of this activity was to restore the indigenous flora of Cholistan desert especially the plant species.

Migratory birds feed on desert insects and plants but due to overgrazing, drought, over exploitation of vegetation for fuel, timber and medicinal purposes, Cholistan desert is losing its biodiversity.

Therefore, it was planned to broadcast the seeds of indigenous flora the form of seed balls and direct seed broadcast.

Dr Muhammad Abdullah, university faculty member and activity organizer stated that seeds of indigenous plants were collected from Cholistan and seed balls making process was carried in the university laboratory.

The University was also working on establishing a seed bank and conservation of desert plants in the experimental area.

Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum briefed that the Cholistan was a fragile ecosystem which was losing its native flora and fauna ultimately losing its potential to support migratory birds. Seed broadcast was an excellent conservation technique to restore desert to its original form.