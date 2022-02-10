Cholistan Jeep Rally sports events kicked-off

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Sports Department Bahawalpur, Government of Punjab has launched sports events in connection with 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally initiated here in the division.

According to an official press release issued today, a ceremony was held at Dring Stadium to start sports event in connection with 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

It was attended by the officials of the Sports Department, sportsman, sports women and a large number of people.

The sports events including wrestling, volleyball, Taikowondo and others were held at the ceremony.