Cholistan police arrest two Indian nationals

(@fidahassanain)

Local police say that both Indians entered into Pakistan without proper document and one of them is a software engineer.

BAHAWALPUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2019) Cholistan police on Monday arrested two Indian nationals after they illegally crossed the border and entered into Pakistan.

According to the police, The indians who were taken into custody weere identified as Prashant and Drailal from Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad.

'They were taken into custody because they did not have proper visa and documents," said the local police. Police said that one Indian whose identity was not disclosed yet was a software enginer and there was strong possibility about him that he was sent to Pakistan to carry ouot some sophisticated terror attacks.

The reports suggested that two months ago, FIA arrested an alleged spy from Torkham border who was later identified as Umar Daud. The FIA handed him over to Peshawar officials. During the investigation, the FIA said that the suspect had an Afghani passport and belonged to district Karak. The suspect's name was also placed on Exit Control List, the officials said. Before going to Afghanistan, they said, the suspect travelled to Indian for five times. He was also invovled in formation of Pashtun Liberation Army, the FIA added.