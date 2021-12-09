Cholistan, Thal, Koh-e-Suleman to get solar energy: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said electricity-deprived areas of Cholistan, Thal and Koh-e-Suleman would be electrified with solar energy and the facility would also be extended to hundreds of villages in phases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said electricity-deprived areas of Cholistan, Thal and Koh-e-Suleman would be electrified with solar energy and the facility would also be extended to hundreds of villages in phases.

While chairing a meeting in which the energy secretary briefed about the progress, the CM gave in-principle approval to convert backward areas' mosques on solar energy in phases.

The chief minister would inaugurate the first off-grid solution (solar energy) project next month to electrify remote areas. This facility would ease the daily life of the people living in remote and far-flung areas, he maintained and added that the incumbent government was working to produce affordable electricity.

The past government set up expensive energy projects which put financial burden on the people, he added.