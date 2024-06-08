Cholistan To Get Water Through Solar Energy
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) has planned to shift the water supply project from electricity to solar energy to supply water to people in the Cholistan desert.
Managing Director (MD) of Cholistan Development Authority, Naeem Iqbal Sayyed, has said, "CDA is going to launch a project to shift its water supply scheme from electricity to solar energy for water supply to people in the Cholistan desert."
“It has been planned to avail the facility of solar energy for smooth supply of water to villages in the Cholistan desert to cater to the to the need for water there,” he said.
He said that CDA-funded water bowser trucks had also been engaged to supply water to far-flung areas in the Cholistan Desert.
He, however, urged the people of Cholistan to avoid making cuts in CDA’s water supply line.
He expressed his satisfaction that recent rainfall would also help in overcoming the water shortage issue in the Cholistan desert.
Recent Stories
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1200 dead hens recovered1 minute ago
-
One killed, 7 injured in chemical tanker exploded in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader pays tributes to President Zardari21 minutes ago
-
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 202432 minutes ago
-
Three killed, other 3 injured in traffic accident in Gujranwala41 minutes ago
-
Divisional administration establishes 22 animal sale, purchase points41 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete repair work of Faisal Mosque shortly1 hour ago
-
FIA committed to curb menace of money laundering1 hour ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Turkiye envoy calls on acting governor Punjab13 hours ago