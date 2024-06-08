Cholistan to get water through solar energy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) has planned to shift the water supply project from electricity to solar energy to supply water to people in the Cholistan desert.

Managing Director (MD) of Cholistan Development Authority, Naeem Iqbal Sayyed, has said, "CDA is going to launch a project to shift its water supply scheme from electricity to solar energy for water supply to people in the Cholistan desert."

“It has been planned to avail the facility of solar energy for smooth supply of water to villages in the Cholistan desert to cater to the to the need for water there,” he said.

He said that CDA-funded water bowser trucks had also been engaged to supply water to far-flung areas in the Cholistan Desert.

He, however, urged the people of Cholistan to avoid making cuts in CDA’s water supply line.

He expressed his satisfaction that recent rainfall would also help in overcoming the water shortage issue in the Cholistan desert.