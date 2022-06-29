UrduPoint.com

Cholistan To Have 110 More Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Cholistan to have 110 more schools

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, Punjab Eduation Foundation (PEF) is going to build 110 more schools in Cholistan region of Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, Punjab Eduation Foundation (PEF) is going to build 110 more schools in Cholistan region of Bahawalpur division.

This was told in a meeting held with Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority, Mahar Khalid in chair at CDA office here.

The meeting was told that presently, 140 schools had been functioning across the Cholistan desert region including 109 Cholistan community schools and 31 Cholistan mobile schools.

After building of new schools, the number of community schools would reach 179 and mobile school to 71 in Cholistan.

