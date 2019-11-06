The local people of Cholistan desert have appealed the government to provide them with relief in connection with issue of installing fences around Lal Suhanra National Park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The local people of Cholistan desert have appealed the government to provide them with relief in connection with issue of installing fences around Lal Suhanra National Park.

Addressing a news conference at Press Club Bahawalpur here, Ghulam Muhammad Daha and Gul Muhammad along with a large number of people of Cholistan desert area said that they would have to face financial constraints due to extension of Lal Suhanra National Park and installation of fences around the park.

They said that their families and tribes had been living in Cholistan desert for centuries and they were indigenous residents of the region.

They said that they depended on livestock for their livelihood. "Our families had been facing problems in connection with grazing our cattle due to extension of Lal Sunhanra National Park and installation of fences around the park.

They appealed the government to provide them with relief in this connection. They also requested the authorities concerned to take notice of allotment of lands to people of other regions in Cholistan. "It is right of indigenous residents to get allotment of land in Cholistan desert area," they said.