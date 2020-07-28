Chontra firing incident: accused remanded for 13-day physical remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court has given 13-day physical remand of four arrested accused involved in Chontra firing incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court has given 13-day physical remand of four arrested accused involved in Chontra firing incident.

The police on Tuesday presented the accused Danish, Ikram, Malik Mohammad Ashraf, Aqib before Anti-terrorism court judge, Qamar-ul-Zaman Raja.

The investigation officer told the court that the accused were apprehended in Chontra firing incident in which 9 persons including women and children were killed last Friday.

After hearing the arguments, the court awarded 13-day physical remand and ordered the Police to produce them again on August 9.

Earlier, the police produced the suspects before the court amid strict security arrangements.

An FIR has already been registered against the accused under the provisions of murder, attempted murder and terrorism act.