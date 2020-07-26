UrduPoint.com
Chontra Firing Incident; Funeral Prayer Offered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:05 AM

Chontra firing incident; funeral prayer offered

The funeral prayer of nine persons including five women and four children who were killed during a gun battle in Myal village (Chontra) on Saturday was offered amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of nine persons including five women and four children who were killed during a gun battle in Myal village (Chontra) on Saturday was offered amid tight security.

Earlier, the bodies of the deceased were shifted from the hospital to Myal village under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat, SP Saddar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

On other hand, search operation was underway and heavy contingent of police and commandos were conducting raids to nab the culprits, a police spokesman informed.

During the search operation so far four persons had been taken into custody and are being interrogated, he added.

The SSP operation said that those culprits involved in this tragic incident would be arrested soon.

