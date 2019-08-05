Chontra police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

Chontra police in its crackdown against land grabbers and illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused besides recovering weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chontra police in its crackdown against land grabbers and illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven accused besides recovering weapons from their possession.

Superintendent Police, Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar Iqbal addressing a press conference here on Monday said, Chontra Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi launched a search operation in Rajar area in its jurisdiction and arrested seven accused namely Abdul Waqas, Malik Imran, Umar Ijaz, Ghulam Hussain, Khurram Saddar, Qais Ahmed and Mohsin Shafi and recovered five Kalashnikov, two M-16 rifles, a 7mm rifle, a 12 bore rifle and 129 rounds.

The SP informed the media persons that Saddar Circle police under their ongoing operation against illegal weapons registered 57 FIRs against 57 accused. Police recovered 17 kalashnikov, seven rifles, two 12 bore rifles, 24 pistols and 1352 rounds from their possession.

He said, police on the orders of the CPO was conducting operations in different areas on daily basis and action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said, police would continue operations against lawbreakers and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind the bars.