Chontra police arrests 2 suspects; seizes arms, ammunition

City Police Friday launched a search operation in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police station and arrested two suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Friday launched a search operation in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police station and arrested two suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman informed.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of station house officer Chontra in areas of Landa Meera, Chaahan, Sayhaal and its suburbs.

Heavy contingent of police, elite force, ladies police and law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

During the operation, police arrest two accused namely Naseem Khan and Muhammad Aslam and seized one Kalashnikov, one riffle 223 bore, one riffle seven mm and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the detained accused while further investigation was underway.

The aim of search operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman added.