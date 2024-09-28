Choose Truth; World News Day Marked Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that journalism was playing its positive role contrary to such an environment in which social media had become the basis for the growth of false statements.
In a message on World News Day, he said that today, World News Day was being observed with the theme 'Choose Truth'.
The Chief Minister said that clickbait and sensationalism on social media had overwhelmed careful and verified information.
He said that news with research, verification and transparency improved the quality of journalism.
Murad said that choosing the truth in the news should be the commitment of journalists.
Access to verified news was mandatory to maintain the integrity of journalism, he said adding that it was the responsibility of a journalist and news agency to bring out the facts through news.
He further said that the Sindh government believed in freedom of press.
