Chor Chowk Chehlum procession; 170 CTP officials to regulate traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 170 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel including five DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 114 traffic wardens and 39 traffic assistants would be deployed to ease traffic flow in Chor Chowk area on Wednesday as Chehlum procession to be taken out on Oct 6 from Peshawar Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal have finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users on Oct 6 in Chor Chowk area.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan has been devised to ensure security and facilitate the mourners as well as the road users.

Chairing Cross to Pirwadhai Mor Road would remain closed from morning to conclusion of the Chehlum procession. Diversion points would be set up in the circle to ensure security and facilitate the motorists.

Saddar to Peshawar bound traffic would move through Westridge Road, Atta ul Haq Road, Najam Shaheed Road, Westridge-III Road, APS school, Marble Factory and IJP road while the traffic coming from Wah, Taxila towards Saddar would use Pirwadhai Road, IJP Road, Carriage Factory Road, Gunjmandi Mor, Bakri Chowk, Romi Road, Transit Camp and Akram ul Haq Road.

The road from Chor Chowk to Range Road would also remain closed during procession.

Similarly, Hali Road from Chor Chowk to Najam Shaheed Chowk would also remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic. Traffic of Marble Factory Road to Chor Chowk would be provided alternative route from Tanki Chowk towards Westridge Mor, he added.

Traffic police would place diversions to facilitate the procession. He informed that CTO had ordered the traffic police to remain vigilant during duty hours or else strict action would be taken against them.

CTO also advised the citizens to contact Traffic Police Helpline number 051-9272839 in case of any emergency and cooperate with traffic police to be deployed on city roads to ease traffic flow.