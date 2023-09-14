Open Menu

Chor Chowk 'chehlum' Procession; 176 CTP Officials To Regulate Traffic

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Over 176 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel would be deployed to ease traffic flow in the Chorr Chowk area on Friday as the 'Chehlum' procession was to be taken out on September 15 from Peshawar Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, the traffic police, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, had finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate road users on September 15 in the Chorr Chowk area.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised to ensure security and facilitate the mourners as well as the road users.

The chairing cross to Pirwadhai Mor Road would remain closed from morning until the conclusion of the 'Chehlum' procession. Diversion points would be set up in the circle to ensure security and facilitate motorists.

Saddar to Peshawar bound traffic would move through Westridge Road, Atta ul Haq Road, Najam Shaheed Road, Westridge-III Road, APS school, Marble Factory, and IJP Road, while traffic coming from Wah Cantt, and Taxila towards Saddar would use Pirwadhai Road, IJP Road, Carriage Factory Road, Gunjmandi Mor, Bakri Chowk, Romi Road, Transit Camp, and Akram ul Haq Road.

The road from Chorr Chowk to Range Road would also remain closed during the procession.

Similarly, Hali Road from Chorr Chowk to Najam Shaheed Chowk would also remain closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic.

The traffic from Marble Factory Road to Chorr Chowk would also be provided with an alternative route from Tanki Chowk towards Westridge Mor, he added.

Traffic police would place diversions to facilitate the procession, the spokesman said, adding that the CTO had ordered the traffic police to remain vigilant during duty hours.

