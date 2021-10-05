Chor Chowk Chehlum procession; 1800 cops to guard mourners

Over 1800 cops would guard the Chehlum procession of Chor Chowk to be taken out on Wednesday, Oct 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 1800 cops would guard the Chehlum procession of Chor Chowk to be taken out on Wednesday, Oct 6.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had finalized elaborate security arrangements for security of Chor Chowk Chehlum procession and avoid any untoward incident.

Three-layer security cover would be provided with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force.

No person would be allowed to carry weapon in Chehlum procession except designated police officers, he said.

Strict monitoring of Chehlum procession would be conducted. Special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed on trouble points.

According to the security plan formulated in this regard, additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women Police along with district police would be deployed to ensure security of Chor Chowk Chehlum procession.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the route.

The mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk through gates would be installed at the entry points of the procession.

The route of the procession of 'Chehlum' would be sealed completely and streets on the route would be barricaded. Vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed to move with the mourning procession.

Fool proof security arrangements would be ensured utilizing all available resources, he added.