Chota Lahore Police Arrest 15 In Aerial Firing
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Chota Lahore on Sunday arrested fifteen (15) suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing during weddings and recovered 08 pistols from the possessions of the arrested.
According to police, the first raid was conducted in village Chota Lahore where two persons named Mubarak Zeb and father of a groom, Saifullah were booked over aerial firing.
Similarly, the police raided a music party in village Jalasai and arrested thirteen persons who were involved in aerial firing.
Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.
