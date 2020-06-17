Chota Lahore police recover 2030g hashish, liquor, arrest two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The police of Chota Lahore area in Swabi on Wednesday recovered 2030gm hashish and 30 liter liquor and arrested two persons involved.

According to DSP Chota Lahore, Taj Muhammad Khan a drive against drug pushers was underway in the district on directives of DPO Swabi and strict checking was being carried out at all suspected places.

He said a police team under his headship along with SHO Chota Lahore, Shafiq Ahmad and ASI, Intekhab Alam was on routine patrolling when they spotted a suspicious man waiting for some transport along road side.

The police conducted body search of the man and recovered 1010gm hashish wrapped around his body. A container belonged to the man was also inspected and 30 liter liquor was recovered from it. The man identified as Khadim Hussain resident of Awan Abad Street of Jalsai area was taken into custody and shifted to police station for further legal procedure.

Meanwhile, police spotted another notorious drug pushers named Fazal Sher resident of Dhok Muhalla, Chota Lahore and recovered 1020gm hashish from his possession.