CHPE ceremony held at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Wednesday arranged Certificate in Health Professions education (CHPE) ceremony.

The ceremony was chaired by Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Zia Ul Haq and added by Prof. Hafeezullah, Prof. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Prof. Salim Gandapur and Dr.

Brekhna Jamil.

It was for the first time that CHPE course for two batches were conducted at Khyber Medical College under the auspices of Institute of Health Professions Education and Research (IHPER), Khyber Medical University, Peshawar.

Forty faculty members including Dean KMC were amongst the successful candidates.