Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George Friday said that the Christian community's role in the country's progress and development is appreciable. The cake-cutting ceremony was arranged by the Ministry of Human Rights.

Addressing the Ceremony the Minister said, "The 25th of December the birth of Christ is an important day not only for us but also for the whole world."

He also said that Jesus spread the message of peace and prosperity to the world, he added. Millions of Christians are marking the Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, with the religious minority decorating trees and streets and holding special prayers in churches for the country's security, peace and stability and interfaith harmony, he added.