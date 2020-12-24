UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christian All Set To Celebrate Christmas On Friday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Christian all set to celebrate Christmas on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, is all set to celebrate the grand festival of Christmas on Friday (December 25) in a befitting manner.

Although most of the celebrations of this important festivity will go on digitally across the world due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Christian community has finalized their preparations to mark this festivity expressing traditional enthusiasm along with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

Special cake cutting ceremonies have been held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Capital Development Authority, Pakistan Railways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many other departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

All young and old have finalized shopping for themselves and their loved ones while children and youngsters were more inclined towards decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

The other festivities of the Christmas day include distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital have placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors especially children.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels. It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Traffic Police has deputed 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas. They would perform duties at worship places, shopping malls, public places and markets and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Police Christmas Traffic Young Progress December Gold Silver Market Capital Development Authority Christian Family All From Share Top Love

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

16 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

22 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

53 minutes ago

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital initiative expande ..

43 seconds ago

Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellie ..

45 seconds ago

PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.