Christian community across Pakistan celebrated grand festival of Christmas

Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Saturday with great zeal and enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Saturday with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The Christian community celebrated this festival by organizing different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies.

Special prayers were held in Churches across the country where the Christian community prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The main attractions of the Christmas festival including the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts added charm to the festivity.

All young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrated the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration was the decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christian communities decorated their residential colonies with lightings, displayed stalls carrying different attractions like Santa Claus outfit, toys, Christmas tree etc to attract the children.

Greetings from political leadership of the country also poured in.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended his greetings to the Christians as they celebrated Christmas on the day in Pakistan as well as across the globe.

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, in his message, the prime minister said, "The festivities of Christmas teach us universal love, brotherhood, tolerance and self-sacrifice which plays a pivotal role in moving any society on the path of development." He said the sincere and invaluable services rendered by the Christian community in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country had always been commendable.

"Being equal citizens of the state, the Government will empower them to use their abilities for national development. Our policies are geared towards creating harmony and cohesion between people of all faiths," he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan was the top most priority of the PTI government.

In a message he congratulated the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and said that the entire nation shared this happy occasion.

The minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of minorities.

He said that the Christian citizens have played a vital role in country's development and prosperity.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.They said that the constitution of the country guaranteed the rights of the minorities.

They said that the Christian community had played an important role in the development of the country.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has also extended Christmas greetings to the christian community.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and the Services Chiefs has extended felicitations to Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on Christmas.

In a tweet, the Director General Inter Services Public Relations on his official Twitter handle shared the felicitation message.

It said, "From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal. #MerryChristmas".

Passengers, aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s Islamabad-Karachi flight, got a pleasant surprise when they found Santa Claus among them in the air distributing Christmas gifts with the Jingle Bells song playing in the background.

A senior Christian Purser, attired in the Santa Claus dress, presented gifts and chocolates to the passengers. "This activity has become a tradition of the national flag carrier for the past several years." With this activity, the PIA proved that PIA is truly a national airline that welcomes people of all faiths and public representatives in a highly professional way.

"PIA is flying according to the needs of all schools of thought," PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said, adding it was everyone's airline and the national asset.

The National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore organized a Christmas cake cutting function for its Christian employees.

In a message, National College of Arts Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Murtaza Jafri congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas. He acknowledged the role and contribution of Christian employees in the National College of Arts.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon distributed financial assistant cheques among the members of the Christian community on Christmas.