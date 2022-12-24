Christian community all set to celebrate grand festival of Christmas

The Christian community in the federal capital will celebrate the grand festival of Christmas on December 25 (Sunday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian community in the Federal capital will celebrate the grand festival of Christmas on December 25 (Sunday).

The festival will be marked with different activities.

However, the main attractions of the celebrations would be decorated Christmas trees.

The community bought essential items like dresses, shoes, and other accessories. They have also decorated Christmas trees and bought gifts for their loved ones.

The main markets of the capital have their stock of Christmas-related accessories on display.

Meanwhile, sweet shops and bakeries are also gearing up to attract a large number of people on the occasion.

The stall owners would display a variety of decorative ornaments, as well as the dresses of Santa Claus. The main markets of the capital have their stock of Christmas-related accessories on display.

Meanwhile, sweet shops would also gear up to attract customers to increase the sale of their cakes and sweets on the occasion.