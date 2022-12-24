UrduPoint.com

Christian Community All Set To Celebrate Grand Festival Of Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 06:52 PM

The Christian community in the federal capital will celebrate the grand festival of Christmas on December 25 (Sunday).

The festival will be marked with different activities.

However, the main attractions of the celebrations would be decorated Christmas trees.

The community bought essential items like dresses, shoes, and other accessories. They have also decorated Christmas trees and bought gifts for their loved ones.

The main markets of the capital have their stock of Christmas-related accessories on display.

Meanwhile, sweet shops and bakeries are also gearing up to attract a large number of people on the occasion.

