Christian Community Assures Strict Following Of SOPs During Christmas Amid COVID Threat: Ashrafi

Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Christian community assures strict following of SOPs during Christmas amid COVID threat: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said christian community has assured strictly following SOPs (standard operating procedure) to curtail spread of Covid-19 on Christmas.

Talking to Christian Community representatives Ashrafi said the government has also taken all possible steps to contain Covid spread during Christmas gatherings.

He further said "No complaint about forecful conversions has been reported in the country during last two months".

With joint efforts of Ulema-Mashaykh and lawyer, he said, misuse of blasphemy laws has not been reported from the country, adding, his office was being used as Special Coordination Center to resolve issues of minorities in the country.

He urged all sections of society to play their respective role for making Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country.

Ashrafi asked world leadership including United States, United Kingdom and European countries not to consider false propaganda made against Pakistan on account of religious freedom.

He said minorities living in Pakistan were enjoy all rights as defined in the laws and Constitution of Pakistan and no one could seize religious freedom and privileges of minorities.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also said that during last two months, complaints received from non-Muslim communities has been resolved on merit.

Hafiz Ashrafi said Interfaith Harmony Councils were being setup in the country phase-wise to play proactive role for promotion of religious harmony and interfaith dialogue.

These councils would play an effective role at grass root level to resolve issues, he said.

