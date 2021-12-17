UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Being Provided Civic Facilities On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

Christian community being provided civic facilities on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The local administration of district Korangi is making arrangements in the surroundings of Churches and localities of the Christian community to facilitate them on the occasion of Christmas.

The lighting arrangements, cleaning and other civic facilities are being made in consultation with the managements of Churches and notables of the Christian community.

The officials concerned are directed to perform the necessary repair in the sewerage system and also remove encroachments from the roads, lanes and streets leading to Churches and localities of Christian community.

More Stories From Pakistan

