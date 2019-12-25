Christian community celebrate Christmas

The Christian community Wednesday celebrated Christmas with traditional enthusiasm, fervor and religious festivity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Christian community Wednesday celebrated Christmas with traditional enthusiasm, fervor and religious festivity.

Special services were held in all catholic and protestant Churches of Hyderabad district. Prayers for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country were also offered by the people of minority community.

The members of Christian community also exchanged Christmas greetings to each other and attended the functions, which organised in connection with the celebrations of the day.

The Christian community of Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta and Mirpurkhas districts also celebrated X-Mass with traditional religious enthusiasm.

The local newspapers brought out special supplements highlighting the importance of the day while the public and private broadcasting channels also broadcast special Christmas programmes.