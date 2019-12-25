UrduPoint.com
Christian Community Celebrate Christmas In Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:33 PM

Christian community celebrate Christmas in Khairpur

Christian community of the Khairpur celebrated Christmas with religious zeal and fervor on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Christian community of the Khairpur celebrated Christmas with religious zeal and fervor on Wednesday.

District Administration had made foolproof security arrangements with deployment of more than 200 police personnel around all churches of the town.

Big gatherings of Christians were held at the Saint Threasa's Church, Station Road where priests delivered sermons and led special prayers.

They also offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

All churches were decorated with lights and buntings where most attractive aspect for children was Santa Clause replicas, while Christmas trees were also installed.

