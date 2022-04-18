UrduPoint.com

Christian Community Celebrate Easter With Religious Zest In Skardu, Gilgit Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Christian community celebrate Easter with religious zest in Skardu, Gilgit districts

Christian community celebrated Easter with religious zest in district Skardu and district Gilgit

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Christian community celebrated Easter with religious zest in district Skardu and district Gilgit.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a small community of Christians, mostly govt and private employees who have immigrated from mainland Pakistan.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, "Easter, Latin Pascha, Greek Pascha, principal festival of the Christian church, which celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion.

The earliest recorded observance of an Easter celebration comes from the 2nd century, though the commemoration of Jesus' Resurrection probably occurred earlier."

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Church Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Iftar buffet culture on rise in twin-cities

Iftar buffet culture on rise in twin-cities

1 minute ago
 Eight MoUs signed to improve learning outcomes in ..

Eight MoUs signed to improve learning outcomes in STEAM

1 minute ago
 Drop scene of murder near zero point; killer arres ..

Drop scene of murder near zero point; killer arrested

1 minute ago
 More honourable to resign instead of voting for op ..

More honourable to resign instead of voting for opposition party; Justice Munib ..

1 minute ago
 Musk Sweetens Offer for Remaining Stake at Twitter ..

Musk Sweetens Offer for Remaining Stake at Twitter Saying Will Take $0 Salary

6 minutes ago
 Army officer torture case: Four accused remanded i ..

Army officer torture case: Four accused remanded in CIA custody

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.